The long anticipated Starfield game is once again delayed. I had high hopes for the new Bethesda title.
We first learned this game was going to be Fallout in Space. A game letting you explore different planets in a solar system is an intriguing idea.
This was done before in No Man’s Sky. Sadly in that game it didn’t have the missions and lore that Bethesda games have and was rather boring at times.
A few years after the announcement we got a release date of 11, 11, 2022. Then the game went radio silent until close to that release date. I still foolishly had my hopes up that the game would launch and give Series X, S gamers a next generation game to show off the hardware.
That release came and went. Then we were given a first quarter window with an expected release around June 2023. Those hopes were once again shot – now we have a September release.
Microsoft needs to stop with giving players a release date out of nowhere.
We got Halo Infinite pushed back several times then it was released missing co-op and core multiplayer components. If the game is close to being finished and just needs polish, then give a date a few months before.
This generation hasn’t been full of games that highlight the new systems.
With games like Fable nowhere to be seen, Microsoft needs to have those first party games making people join their ecosystem.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
March 3
(Xbox One, Series X, S, PS4, PS5)
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania (expansion)
March 6
(Switch, Xbox One, Series X, S, PS4,PC)
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
March 9
(PS5)
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
March 9
(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, S, Switch, PC)
Monster Energy Supercross 6
March 9
(PS5)
WWE 2k23
March 17
(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, S)
Resident Evil 4 Remake
March 24
(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, S)
