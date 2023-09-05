Gary Wright, who scored back-to-back No. 2 hits with “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive” in 1976 has died at age 80 after battles with dementia and Parkinson’s.
Wright also played piano on George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and toured as a member of Ringo’s All-Starr Band in 2011. “Dream Weaver” won a new fan base when it was included on the “Wayne’s World” soundtrack in 1992. It was also used at the 2008 Democrat National Convention as Wright was a vocal supporter of Barack Obama.
"Dream Weaver," the title track to his 1976 album, was boxed out of No. 1 on the Billboard charts by "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" by The Four Seasons and "Disco Lady" by Johnnie Taylor.
Wright played on many of Harrison's solo albums including his 1987 comeback "Cloud Nine," produced by Jeff Lynne and featuring an all-star cast. He was also a guest musician on Starr's "It's Don't Come Easy" and "Back Off Boogaloo," both top-10 singles. Wright formed a lifelong friendship with Harrison due, in part, to his interest in Indian philosophy.
In total, Wright released 12 solo albums. His last appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 was in 1981 when "Really Wanna Know You" peaked at No. 16.
He was a loud opponent to downloading music digitally, feeling that it's unfair to the musical artists who write and perform the songs.
Wright is survived by his wife Rose and two adult sons.