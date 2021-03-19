Microsoft’s takeover of game developer Bethesda has been finalized. Microsoft now owns all the Bethesda studios and their rights. What this means for gamers is all of Bethesda’s library of past games are now on Microsoft’s Game Pass.
Future titles from under the Bethesda umbrella will appear on the Game Pass label and may be exclusive to the XBox and PC platforms.
Games that were signed exclusively to Sony Play-Station will still be available there only.
That means games like Death-loop and Ghost-wire Tokyo will still only be on PlayStation.
Players can look forward to some great new titles coming to Game Pass.
Outriders, Square Enix’s co-operative role-playing adventure, will be on the service on release day. This is great for people who were still on the fence after playing the demo.
If you’re looking for sports titles, NHL21, Madden 21, Football Manager 2021 and NBA 2k21 all arrive March 4.
Star War fans can look forward to Star Wars Squadrons, featuring space combat and intense multiplayer dog fights, coming March 18.
For strategy fans, Empire of Sin, set in 1920s prohibition Chicago, is out March 18. Use various methods to build your criminal empire and reach the top of a crime family.
In EA news, the gaming community learned an employee at EA was selling FIFA Ultimate Team cards directly for cash. EA’s stance on FIFA cards was they had no monetary value. To have an EA employee offering rare cards in sets for money throws that defence out the window.
For those still looking for a PS5, local stores like The Source are getting stock of digital consoles. With games now requiring full install, a digital console is a good choice.
Look for my review on The Medium on the Xbox Series X and S next week.
Contact Sascha at sagall@telus.net with gaming questions and more. On XBox One: acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13