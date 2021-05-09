Throughout the boredom of the lockdown, a lack of live dates and a relationship break-up, songstress Aidan Mayes still experienced what she described as “one of the happiest times of my life.”
The Penticton musician wrote and recorded Dream Again, a six-song album which, to date, has been her most ambitious project.
For the fifth offering of her career, Mayes recruited the services of Vancouver producer and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Stewart, whose credits include sharing a Juno Award for his production work on Carly Rae Jepsen’s, Kiss, the 2012 Album of the Year.
“Dream Again is by far the best music I’ve ever put out in my career, I’m so proud of it,” Mayes said in a phone interview. “The six songs are all original and the writing came together quickly. I had just gone through a breakup … but it’s not a sad album. It’s dancey. It’s about the changes in life and being hopeful.”
Described as “folksy storytelling,” Stewart used modern production with organic instruments. It has a ’90s influence. In addition to all vocals, Mayes plays guitar and ukulele.
Her trademark themes of female empowerment and respecting Mother Nature are there.
“The heart of the songs is the lyrics, their meanings and the storytelling,” she said.
She believes the six tracks can all stand alone, but she has a special place in her heart for Crossfire, believing it’s the one song that could go unnoticed.
“It means a lot of things to me. It’s poetic and so carefully thought out. With my relationship ending, I was devastated… but it’s OK. It is what it says. Sometimes you can get caught in a crossfire.”
Well known in B.C.’s Interior as half of the Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole duo, their recording Hummingbird & the Crow received significant airplay from CBC.
Mayes also performed musical theatre as a regular in Soundstage Productions, scoring such pivotal roles as Fantine in Les Miserables.
Mayes and Stewart have known one another for about 15 years, first connecting at open mike nights in Vancouver. Mayes credits Stewart with validating that she was moving in the right direction musically.
“Aidan is a dream to work with. Both her songwriting and vocal skills are next level… honest, raw, emotional,” Stewart said in an email.
“Many of the vocal takes on the record were done in just a couple takes, some of them are even just the entire first take, which is remarkable.”
Mayes is releasing the album Tuesday, on what will be her 42nd birthday, through Band Camp. That platform is by donation (suggested at $2 per track) with the majority of money going to the artist. It will then be available May 14 on all other major streaming services including Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.
To order “Dream Again,” visit: www.aidanmayes.bandcamp.com