“No Tell Motel,” the spring production of Many Hats Theatre Co. opens Thursday, April 13 and runs until Sunday, May 7 at the Cannery Stage in Penticton.
Michael G Wilmot’s hilarious “No Tell Motel” is a sexy comedy about infidelity, motels, a traveling bible salesman and, against all odds... a happy ending.
Brandon and Sarah plan a quick, sexy rendezvous at Bird of Paradise Motel and discover getting what you want isn’t always what you want.
A meddling motel manager with issues and the fall out from a bible salesman with ulterior motives get in the way.
Also a roll-away cot, guilt, misunderstandings and an inconvenient husband somehow combine for a happy ending. The show is about sexual fantasies and full of good-natured humour.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m..
“No Tell Motel” is directed by Vance Potter, and stars the ensemble cast of Gian Carlo Canonizado, Rob McCaffery, Jane Stead and Dane Stevens.
Tickets are $28 (adults) and $25 (students, seniors) and available online at: eventbrite.ca/o/many-hats-theatre-company
The play contains adult themes and language.
The Cannery Stage is located at 306-1475 Fairview Rd. in Penticton.