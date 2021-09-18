September is another great month for gamers on PC, Cloud and Xbox systems.
In August, gamers were given access to Final Fantasy 13 and Surgeon Simulator 2, to name a few.
In September, gamers can download an Indie game featuring a skateboarding bird, perfectly named Skatebird.
Sable is a 3D adventure title. I Am Fish, Superliminal, Aragami 2, Lost World Beyond the Page all come out Sept. 15-23.
Subnautica Below Zero the expansion to Subnautica, comes to PC, Xbox and Cloud gaming. With a new planet, areas to explore and new challenges this will have something for even veteran players. Subnautica Below Zero comes to consoles Sept 23. Lemnis Gate, Astria Ascending, Unsighted, and Phoenix Point round out the month.
A review of Deathloop review is coming in a future column.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13