Juno-winning band Billy Talent will be in Penticton Friday, Oct. 13 for a concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Since its self-titled debut in 2003, Billy Talent has had four albums hit No. 1 on the Canadian music charts.
Songs including Rustled from the Rain, Surprise Surprise, Stand Up and Run, Afraid of Heights, Reckless Paradise, I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better) and End of Me with Rivers Cuomo have all hit No. 1 on the Canadian rock charts.
The present lineup of the Mississauga-based band includes four original members, lead vocalist Benjamin Kozalewicz, Ian D’Sa, Jonathan Gallant and Aaron Solowoniuk.
The Oct. 13 show will include opening act Gob, a Juno-nominated punk band best known for the singles I Hear You Calling and Give Up the Grudge.
Tickets go on sale Friday beginning at 10 a.m. from the SOEC box office or online at valleyfirsttix.com at the cost of $50.50 and $65.50 plus tax and applicable service fees.