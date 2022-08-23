Rising country star Brett Young has booked an Oct. 21 gig at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.
“Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed ‘Caliville’ style,” the SOEC said in a press release.
Young, whose first album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, just became the third artist since 2017 to have a single – “In Case You Didn’t Know – certified as eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
His other hits include “Mercy,” “Here Tonight,” Catch,” and “Sleep Without You.”
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale this Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.