Thirty-seven plays, 154 sonnets, three actors, 100 minutes.
That basically summarizes “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” the winter production of Many Hats Theatre Co., which opens Thursday.
“All of the plays and sonnets show up… all 154 of them. You can’t do the complete works without the complete works and we’re going to do it in under two hours,” said director Andrew Knudsen, one of the few who can accurately recite the long title of this comedic exercise penned by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
“This is very comedic. One monologue, ‘What a piece of work is a man’ from Hamlet, is serious, but that’s about it.”
Knudsen, a theatre arts teacher at Pen-Hi, has been familiar with this show for 15 years and brought it to Many Hats for what will be his directorial debut with the co-op.
Some monologues, he said, are more familiar than others, depending on your familiarity with The Bard.
“That’s the wonder of this show,” the director said. “A lot of Shakespeare shows up in our modern world all the time, phrases that have worked their way into modern language.
“Do you know Titus Andronicus? Probably not, most people certainly don’t. Will you know Measure for Measure? Maybe you do. Obviously, Romeo and Juliet almost everyone knows. Hamlet takes a big chunk of the show, Midsummer (Night’s Dream) shows up, which a lot of people are familiar with.”
The ensemble features Eric Hanston and Vance Potter along with Pete MacLeod, a popular actor with the Kelowna theatre scene.
Knudsen said a Many Hats record will be set with the number of props used in the show as well as wig and costume changes.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to Knudsen, the crew includes Sharon Moriarty, stage manager; Dan McCune and Bruce Martel, set construction; Susan Gibbs and Judy Byer, set decoration; Brandon Gin, sound design and operation; Rob McCaffery, lighting design and operation; Angela Moyls, costumes; Ed Schneider, publicist and Cheryl Vaillant, front of house.
Tickets are available at: eventbrite.ca