Tuesday, July 13
• Interior Health COVID-19 drop-in vaccine clinics, July 13-14 at Visitor Information Centre in Oliver, 6431 Station Street, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days.
• Osoyoos Council meets, 2 p.m., for details on watching the meeting visit: osoyoos.ca
• Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council featuring 10 members of the Summerland Arts Club: Patsy Kyle, Maureen King, Thelda McIIwaine, Greta Loeppky, Lyn Kristoff, Cathy Milsted, Raymond Syrja, Marilyn Piket, Diane Hildebrand and Lois Yeast, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: summerlandarts.com
• Robyn Lake solo exhibition, “Zen and the Art of Painting Okanagan Landscapes,” at The Lloyd Gallery, daily, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, through Thursday: “The Boss Baby: “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG); “The Forever Purge,” (14A); “A Quiet Place Part II,” (14A); “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (G); “Black Widow,” (PG, in 2D and 3D); air conditioning; for tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Wednesday, July 14
• Naramata Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Interior Health COVID-19 drop-in vaccine clinics, July 13-14 at Visitor Information Centre in Oliver, 6431 Station Street, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days.
Thursday, July 15
• Banner Reception at Thornhaven Estate Winery, 6816 Andrew Ave. in Summerland, 7 - 9 p.m. The public is invited to view the five winners of the 2021 Street Banner Project
• Interior Health COVID-19 drop-in vaccine clinics, July 15-16 at Gyro Park in Osoyoos, 15 Park Place, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, July 16
• Three City Trio performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., plus: the return of karaoke, 7:30 p.m. - close
• Friday dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
• Interior Health COVID-19 drop-in vaccine clinics, July 15-16 at Gyro Park in Osoyoos, 15 Park Place, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife,” Friday through Sunday
Saturday, July 17
• Three City Trio performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m.
• Interior Health mobile immunization clinic, Memorial Park in Cawston, 4th Street and Highway 3, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Saturday burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to local charities
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music, outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m., potential vendors call Shirley Larose at: 250-493-6604
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market in front of Wholesale Club at 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Live acoustic background music at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Interior Health mobile immunization clinic, Memorial Park in Cawston, 4th Street and Highway 3, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.