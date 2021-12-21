Penticton teen Owen Kincade is having the time of his life playing Mischa, the boy lead in the Russian version of “The Nutcracker” on the Toronto stage.
Between now and New Year’s Eve, Owen will appear eight times on the Four Seasons Centre’s stage with the prestigious National Ballet of Canada.
The theatre, the largest he's ever performed in, seats 2,100 people.
“I’m really enjoying it, for sure, it’s an experience like never before,” Owen said in a phone interview from Toronto, where he now lives and trains full-time.
“I love all the pieces of the work and The Nutcracker brings everyone together for the Christmas season. Watching the other dancers and company members, who are all my friends, doing amazing things and sharing the stage with them is so inspiring.”
He was familiar with the Tchaikovsky ballet having previously appeared in a version on the Kamloops stage.
Well-spoken for a boy who just turned 13, his beginnings trace back to the Okanagan Dance Studios in Penticton, first becoming interested by watching his sister perform.
Owen credits artistic director Tracy Bourne for “helping me get to where I am today,” as well as his piano teacher Dennis Nordlund and vocal instructor Lynne Leydier, who directed him in the Soundstage Productions performance of “Newsies” in 2018.
For safety, the cast is tested twice weekly for COVID as well as daily screenings.
Moving away from home was a challenge, but Owen insists he seldom gets homesick. His parents, David and Michelle, won’t be far away this holiday season as they will be in Toronto to attend four of his performances.
“It’s a very different experience from what I’m used to, going from living in a small city like Penticton to Toronto, but I honestly really love it,” Owen said.
“There are so many opportunities here and chances to grow. But, sometimes I do miss the small town.”
Bourne couldn't be happier for him.
"Owen is incredibly brave to move away from his family at such a young age to follow his dreams. We miss him so much at Okanagan Dance Studios where he trained for the last nine years but we are so very proud of him," she said.
