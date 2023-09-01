Soundstage Productions announced Thursday that its 2024 production will be Shrek: The Musical.
The musical by David Lindsay Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is based on the 2001 DreamWorks film Shrek, with a few elements from its sequels. The original, which featured the voice talent of Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, was a massive hit at both the box office and on home video.
Shrek: The Musical had its premiere in Seattle and then ran on Broadway from 2008-2010. The songs, except one, are entirely different from the movie.
“It’s a really funny show and with all that’s going on right now, we feel people need that,” said director Lynne Leydier. “It also has a great message about accepting people for who they are and it’s perfect family entertainment.”
Kerry Younie returns as costume director and Eve Noonan will be involved with choreography.
The show will run for five performances at the Penticton Lakeside Resort in January.
Auditions are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, also at the Lakeside. Dance auditions are from 9 a.m. until noon that day with singers between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Singing auditions are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those auditioning should be prepared to perform their favourite show tune or O’ Canada.
For additional information, contact Leydier at 250-488-2364 or visit: soundstageproductions.com