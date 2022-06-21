Four major country acts, one star-studded show.
This coming Nov. 17, the South Okanagan Events Centre is set to offer a quadruple bill of country stars: Sawyer Brown, Lonestar, George Canyon and Doc Walker.
Lonestar is the band behind “Amazed,” which was Billboard’s top country song of 1999 and also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first county song to achieve that feat since “Islands in the Stream” in 1983.
Eight more Lonestar songs also hit No. 1, including "Smile," "What About Now," "I'm Already There," and "My Front Porch Looking In.” The band has won a slew of awards, including 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year.
Sawyer Brown, described by some as the Rolling Stones of country music for their energetic concerts, has been at it since 1981 and produced 18 studio albums that generated three No. 1 hits, including “Step That Step,” “Thank God for You,” and “Some Girls Do.”
Canyon, a long-time staple of the Canadian country music scene, is no stranger to Penticton, having performed at Peachfest as recently as 2018.
The Juno Award winner and member of the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame has churned out 12 albums with hits like “Just Like You,” “I Believe in Angels”, “Drinkin’ Thinkin,’” and “Slow Dance.”
Finally, Doc Walker will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit, “Rocket Girl,” and many others that garnered the Manitoba-based act 12 CCMA awards, one Juno Award and more.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.