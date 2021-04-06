Grandmothers for Africa from across Canada, including the South Okanagan, are presenting a virtual concert Wednesday, April 14.
The free concert (donations are gratefully accepted) will begin at 4:30 p.m. (PT). It can be watched live or up to 72 hours later.
All donations will go to the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation which this year celebrates its 15-year anniversary.
“Even in the midst of our pandemic struggles, Grandmothers across Canada have been busy putting together a virtual concert to raise spirits and to raise awareness and funds for the AIDS/HIV crisis still happening in Sub-Saharan Africa,” South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa member Rita Taenzer said.
“A Tapestry of Canadian Talent” will feature a 90-minute concert of music, dance, storytelling, and drumming featuring Juno Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page, Jackie Richardson, National Ballet of Canada, David Myles, Stratford Festival, Sheree Fitch and Stephen Lewis Foundation speakers.
They will be joined by acclaimed Canadian talent Bridge Brass Quintet, Canada’s National Ballet School, the della kit, Feels Like Home, Forte, Genticorum, Kids of Note & The Notations, former Penticton resident Kym Gouchie, Lorraine Klaasen, Sya VanGeest and Nicholas Stoup and stories from Canadian grandmothers who visited Africa.
Registration is required at: www.cdngrandmothers.com