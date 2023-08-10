Tickets are on sale now for "A Party to Murder" the next Many Hats Theatre production.
Written by Marcia Kash and Douglas E Hughes this hilarious thriller will have you laughing all the way to the end of your seats!
On a stormy Halloween night, an annual murder mystery party takes place in a lone house on a secluded private island. The thunderstorm outside foretells the violence to take place when the game becomes reality. This year, the players will get more than what they bargained for when one by one murders ensue.
An homage to the great Agatha Christie, this murder mystery within a murder mystery will keep you guessing to the very end as to whodunnit!
"A Party to Murder" opens Thursday, Sept. 7 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 1. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m.
'A Party to Murder' is directed by Dianna Zumpano Gin, and stars the ensemble of Vince Galea, Cheryl Gill, Melissa Kuse, Jason Lane, Shatille McInnes and Neil Ritcey.
As usual our opening night Sept. 7, will feature a 'meet and greet' reception immediately following the final curtain. Sample the wines of the Official Winery Sponsor: Hester Creek Wines! Along with treats from Fergy and her team at Honey Toast on Front Street.
The second night reception Friday Sept. 8, will feature the delicious craft brews from Cannery Brewing and more goodies from Fergy!
To purchase tickets: eventbrite.ca