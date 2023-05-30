The Grade 9-10 and 11-12 jazz bands from Pen-Hi performed outdoors at Gyro Park, Friday, alongside the Grade 7 and Grade 8 jazz bands from KVR Middle School at a special concert under the direction of teachers Justin Glibbery and Blake Palm.
