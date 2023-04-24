Glass artist, Nancy Dearborn, above, is one of the 12 artists who will create and display their work during the Artists in the Gallery Exhibition at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland. The exhibition which features local arts at work opened on April 18 and runs for four consecutive weeks through May 13. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton actress making name for herself on Sullivan’s Crossing
- B.C. wine standards under review
- 1 hurt in shooting at Penticton townhouse complex
- Fire on Green Mountain Road
- Fest-of-Ale award winners announced
- 1 dead in Summerland house fire
- Police watchdog recommends charge in OK Falls crash
- Coyne flips on emergency review
- Metro Vancouver gangsters charged with killing Naramata woman
- Farmers feeling burn again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Grass fire under control after some homes evacuated in north Edmonton: fire officials
- B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
- CN Rail unveils new continental shipping service in bid to match rival's vast network
- Smith declines to disavow comments urging out-of-pocket payments for health care
- Democracy, values give West an edge in race for green technology, Trudeau says
- Artist in the Gallery