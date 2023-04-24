Arts

Glass artist, Nancy Dearborn, above, is one of the 12 artists who will create and display their work during the Artists in the Gallery Exhibition at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland. The exhibition which features local arts at work opened on April 18 and runs for four consecutive weeks through May 13. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you