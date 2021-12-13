Canadian country star Dallas Smith is the latest big-name act to book a date at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Smith, who last performed at the SOEC in 2019, is due to return June 3, 2022.
The three-time winner of the Entertainer of the Year Award from the Canadian Country Music Association is currently promoting a new single, “Hide From A Broken Heart,” which was released earlier this month.
His new tour, which launches May 24, includes opening acts Meghan Patrick, Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott and Manny Blu.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17, at noon at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.