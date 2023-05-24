The Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival will be held in Penticton May 29 through June 1.
Performing Arts BC is the umbrella organization for 35 regional performing arts festivals throughout B.C., including the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival. More than 32,000 young musicians, dancers, and dramatic artists, ranging in age from 5 to 28, participate annually in one of these regional festivals.
The Provincial event is the pinnacle of B.C.’s classical music festival circuit. Hosted by a different community each year, only the most promising young performers from each regional festival are recommended to the Provincial Festival.
Performers now compete and participate in adjudicated sessions and master classes with some of North America’s top adjudicators. Winners are awarded scholarships and create valuable connections. The very best performers in various music and speech disciplines are then recommended to move on to the Canada West Festival in Edmonton.
Penticton, host the 2023 Performing Arts BC Festival, will welcome 625 delegates and merited participants. Choirs and group dance entries are submitted virtually.
All sessions are open to audience attendance in each discipline ($5 per session starting at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily). Events include: Pianoforte, Strings, and Chamber (St. Saviour’s Anglican Church and hall), Speech Arts (Our Redeemer Lutheran Church), Musical Theatre (Penticton United Church), Classical Voice (First Baptist Church), Vocal Variety (Church of Nazarene), Strings, Chamber, Brass & Woodwinds (Penticton Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church), and Dance (Cleland Theatre).
Concerts will be held Tuesday, May 30 at the St. Saviour’s Church and Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1, at the Cleland Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Each concert will finish the winners from the previous day or the day of the concert.
For Tuesday, tickets are $15 and available online from eventbrite.ca or at the door.
Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday are $25 per night and available at the door, the SOEC box office or online at valleyfirsttix.ca.
Delegates chosen from the Penticton Kiwanis festival to attend the festival are: Camille Neish (Junior Pianoforte), David Cai (Intermediate Pianoforte), Isabella Cucnik (Junior Classical Voice), Justice Gin (Junior Musical Theatre), Uno Orlik (Intermediate Musical Theatre), Scarlett Bloom (Senior Musical Theatre), Maya Lefebvre (Provincial Excellence Musical Theatre), Henry Barbaza (Junior A Strings), Benjamin Barbaza (Junior B Strings), Nicolas Covaser (Intermediate Strings), Rohan Cooper (Junior Speech Arts), Elizabeth Penner (Intermediate Speech Arts), Lauren Hunter (Ballet I), Hannah Hunter (Ballet II), Avery Podovenikoff and Mylah Bates (Stage Dance I), Addy Fleming and Emily Moore (Stage Dance II), Kayden Gawley and Emma Farrar (Stage Dance III), Mimi Nordlund and Payton Mitchell (Modern II), Emma Breier and Taylor Menzies (Modern III).
Local Provincial delegates selected from Kelowna and Kamloops festivals are Sophie Robinson (Ballet III), Avery Wish (Modern I), Maya Halverson and Emily Nguyen (Modern III), Izzy-Rae Smith and Georgia Pennington (Stage I) and Avery McKibbon (Stage III).