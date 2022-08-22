The man who broke the colour barrier of television game shows has died.
Adam Wade succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease at age 87, his wife Jeree Wade said.
Wade scored three top-10 singles in the U.S., all in 1961 — “Take Good Care of Her,” “As If I Didn’t Know” and “The Writing on the Wall.”
He broke television’s colour barrier as host of the game show “Musical Chairs,” which also showcased his singing abilities. The 30-minute show ran for 95 episodes on CBS in 1975.
The show was historic with Wade being the first black man to host a nationally-televised game show.
Born in Pittsburgh, Wade worked as a lab assistant with Dr. Jonas Salk on the polio research team before pursuing show business.
He remained active in this later year including participating with a touring company of “The Color Purple” in 2008.