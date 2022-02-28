Two actors in a movie that also placed Penticton in a starring role have been announced as finalists in the Canadian section of Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards.
Daniel Doheny is up for best actor for his lead role in “Drinkwater,” while Eric McCormack is up for best supporting actor.
Winners will be announced March 7.
The film, which was shot over a period of just 16 days in 2020 at iconic locations around Penticton, is a coming-of-age story that stars Doheny as a high school student and McCormack as his off-beat father.
“Drinkwater” was produced by Suitcase Charlie Films, the president of which is Graham Fraser, who owns the Penticton Vees and is the former owner of Ironman Canada. The film is still awaiting general release.