TORONTO — This year’s Canadian Screen Awards nominees announced Tuesday include a Summerland connection for the now-defunct global smash “Schitt’s Creek."
"Schitt's Creek" is tops on the TV side with 21 nominations for its sixth and final season.
Candice Ornstein and Lucky Bromhead are nominated for best achievement in make-up.
Bromhead is from Summerland originally, attending high school at SSS. She was previous Emmy nominated for her makeup work with the show's star Catherine O’Hara in 2020.
Last year, when "Schitt's Creek" swept the seven major categories at the Emmy Awards — including the four comedy acting categories — O'Hara thanked Bromhead specifically in her acceptance speech.
Although unknown to many, the Canadian Screen Awards are Canada's equivalent to the Emmy and Academy Awards.
The “Schitt’s Creek” nominations are a fittingly Canadian conclusion to a remarkable run for the beloved sitcom, which swept last year’s Emmy Awards comedy categories with seven trophies and recently won two Golden Globes.
The CBC show, about a formerly wealthy family who moved to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune, left the air last year with an ending co-creators Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy said they had designed for years.
It’s up for Canadian Screen Awards including best comedy series and a slew of acting honours for the cast, including the Levys, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire and Jennifer Robertson.
Daniel Levy, along with David Suzuki and the late Alex Trebek are receiving achievement awards at this year's viral ceremony.