Nel Witteman’s passion for painting is a watercolour blend of her art and soul.
The joy of her creativity extends far beyond putting brush to paper, it’s also being able to share with aspiring artists what she’s learned in the past three decades.
Starting with informal workshops in the spare room of her Kaleden home, she’s graduated to offering her unique courses through the Okanagan School of the Arts.
However, due to COVID-19 Witteman has not been able to provide that mentorship she loves so much, the last time was in March 2020.
Through OSA, the Penticton artist is hosting a workshop Saturday at Elks Lodge which, not surprisingly, is already sold out.
“I just love being able to work with people who want to learn, who have that desire to create something beautiful,” said Witteman, owner of Lloyd Gallery on Front Street. “What I enjoy most about teaching is the feeling I got myself when I started doing watercolours back in Holland, that feeling you get from a blank piece of paper that you’ve turned into something nice.
“You get that feeling that; ‘wow did I do this?’ It is just so lovely, very fulfilling for the soul. I just like so much the joy it gives people.”
Students are asked to bring their own landscape photos or use hers and she works with them through the steps of sketching the outline and developing the necessary colours to complete the work.
“What I want people to take home from the workshop is that feeling that; ‘I can do this,’” said Witteman, adding some of the Okanagan’s top artists got their start at one of her workshops.
According to OSA executive director Kim Palmer the popularity of artist’s workshops is easy to understand.
“It’s very obvious of Nel’s passion and her expertise with watercolours. I think people get excited when they see her work and want to give it a try themselves,” said Palmer. “She’s a very encouraging teacher, she wants to make sure everyone walks away with something they’re happy with. She’s just a warm and encouraging person with a passion for art and it’s contagious.”
Witteman recently hosted a solo show of her works at the Lloyd Gallery and many of the paintings still remain on display there.
Another workshop is planned for the spring and those interested can email info@osarts.ca and ask to be placed on a waiting list.
