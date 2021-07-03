With us having a record breaking heat wave, why not stay inside where it’s cool and still explore some great locations.
Biomutant (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X,S, PC) is a great choice for exploration in this heat. Players create a creature of their choice and take to the post-apocalyptic wasteland. With fun and varied combat and large amounts of customization, you can make that ultimate creature.
With lush wooded areas, freezing zones and even biohazard areas, environments are varied. You have fun exploration side missions and tons of collectibles. This game will hook you for hours.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One, Series,X,S, PC): This collection is the perfect game to keep you busy for weeks. With all games from the main series being included, you have a variety of games to play through. Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, Halo Reach and Halo 4 are all here.
With tons of different enemy types, vehicles and the story of Master Chief this game is perfect for sinking some time in.
The Yakuza Series (PS4,PS5,Xbox Series S,X): Exploring the detailed streets of Kamurocho in Tokyo has players run into strange characters. A large amount of activities from batting cages, casino games and fishing to pocket circuit racing, disco dancing, karaoke and even darts are just a few things to take up your time.
No matter which Yakuza you play, the combat engine is superb. You have a large amount of different combos, attacks and even special moves. Combat is always fun.
The Yakuza games will offer you a ton to do and a story that will have you going from laughing to being a tear jerker at times.
Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, Series S,X): Tons of cars and trucks to drive and customize. Players can race against friends through various race types. Stunt races will have challenging planes, trains and more for a race to the finish line. Ability to create your own races. Seasons change the terrain letting players take to the streets and fields across Britain in the rain, sun and snow.
Subnautica (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, SeriesX,S, Switch): The player crashes on an alien ocean planet. You have to find resources, explore shallow waters, ocean trenches to build vehicles and more.
As you find more resources, you build upgraded equipment and even build underwater bases. Building bases lets you dock vehicles underwater, replenishing your oxygen thus letting you explore even deeper areas.
This game gives you the freedom to do what you want and find some menacing sea creatures along the way.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net
with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13