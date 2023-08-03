Get ready for a foot-stomping, heart-pounding day of music next week at the Penticton Peach Festival on Tim Horton's Country Night.
"This year's festival promises an awesome day filled with country tunes, dancing and good, old-fashioned fun for the whole family in Okanagan Lake Park," said Peachfest director Shawna Guitard.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, pull on your cowboy hats as Hillside Outlaws bring their high-energy performance to the Peters Bros. Paving stage at 4:15 p.m.
After winning a karaoke contest at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, Hillside Outlaws lead singer Louis Bigras considered taking a shot at music a little more seriously.
It wasn't long after he teamed up with the rest of his band, who are all from Penticton, and started making waves in the music scene. They released three new singles in 2021, including “Beer is Essential,” which is a digital success with over 446,000 streams. Their most recent release, “Didn't Have Dirt,” was released in June after a songwriting session in Nashville.
"Penticton has always been the heartbeat of this band. It’s where our musical journey began and really took root. Our new single is doing amazing and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on," said Bigras.
Following them on stage will be Ben Klick, an award-winning singer from West Kelowna, who’s been at it since he was four years old.
Next up is Matt Lang, who consistently sells out shows in Eastern Canada. His debut album, “More,” spawned four hits, including “Getcha,” and “In a Bar.” He recently teamed up with Tyler Joe Miller to record the radio hit “Never Met a Beer.”
Capping the night will be Aaron Pritchett, who will jump on stage at 9:30 p.m. Pritchett is a Canadian Country Music Award winner, Juno-nominee, and record-holder for the BC Country Music Awards.
He’s no stranger to Peachfest and has been one of Canada's most popular live country music performers over the past two decades.
Tim Horton's Country Night is just one of the many highlights during the five days of free, family oriented fun at Penticton Peach Festival. For more information and to view the complete schedule, visit www.peachfest.com.