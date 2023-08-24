The Oliver Theatre is offering one free screening of the hit movie Blue Beetle, Friday at 7 p.m.
According to owners of the theatre, this is their opportunity “to get you and your family out of the smoke and to thank the firefighters for all of their hard work.”
Seating is limited to the first 300 people at the 7 p.m. showing only.
The DC Comics movie starring Xolo Maridueña and Susan Sarandon displaced Barbie as No. 1 at the North American box office this past week.
The historic, single-screen theatre is located at 6387 Main Street in Oliver.