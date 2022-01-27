Peter Robbins, the original Charlie Brown, has died at age 65 his agent confirmed.
Robbins gained global fame for voicing Charlie Brown in the full-length 1969 feature, “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” as well as seven TV specials including “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” His final on-screen role was a guest spot on “My Three Sons” in 1972.
Robbins was open about his lifelong battles with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.
He embraced “Peanuts” and had Charlie Brown and Snoopy tattooed on his arm.
His death is listed as suicide.