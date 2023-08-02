Get ready to rock at the inaugural Fantastic Firehall Festival in Oliver.
Six local bands will hit two stages – one inside and one outside – from 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Firehall Brewery.
Tickets cost $20 in advance at Firehall Brewing or www.firehallbrewery.com, or $25 at the door. The event is being co-hosted by Firehall Brewery and Respect Record & Skate Shop.
Confirmed acts include Hardball, Black of Hearts, Satan Therapist, The Cavernous, Desert Arms and Stuck in Neutral.