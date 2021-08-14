With last week’s allegations of harassment aimed at Activision there have been some major updates. Sadly, more and more information has come to light.
Women are coming forward with insane harassment stories such as drunk men crawling from cubicle to cubicle harassing women, cameras installed in female bathrooms, intimating younger employees to have a relationship with their superior, just to name a few.
When these and other complaints were raised with Human Resources nothing was done, a lawsuit alleges. With all that, you would think executives and higher ups in the company would be apologetic and commit to change at the very least.
Well, I was misinformed. After a few days of heat, the chief compliance officer at Activision Blizzard, Frances Townsend retweeted an article on the problem of whistleblowing.
To say this tweet garnered criticism is an understatement. After massive backlash from employees and others in the community, she deleted her account.
Activision is also being sued by investors for failing to disclose the ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination charges going on within the company.
In other news, streaming services have seen a jump in subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cable TV’s issue has always been having the subscriber get a bunch of extra channels they don’t want, only to get the ones they do.
The cost of the service compared to value has always been another downfall. A cable bill for TV
services can range from $60 to over $100.
Disney, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime are just a few streaming services available to people.
These services let you stream shows whenever they want, making them enticing.
Amazon Prime is one of the best values costing around $8 a month that gives you faster shipping and Prime Video. You can also add other channels to Prime, letting you watch live TV channels for around $20 a month.
Roku, which depending on your TV, can be preinstalled, or as an add-on, has also gained traction.
Roku is a free service that lets you stream classic shows, movies and more. You can also watch a variety of live TV channels and more. If you want to try reducing your cable bill, Roku is a great start.
I am not sponsored by any streaming service so feel free to ask me any questions.
The Ascent launched on Xbox Series X,S and PC on July 29. The Ascent is a twin-stick shooter set in a bright neon cyberpunk future. You can play with friends on the couch or online. With the game offering a top-down view, you can see more of the battlefield. Missions are fun and the environments are varied.
My only issue is the multiplayer seems to have an issue as I can’t find anyone to join.
A full review will be coming.
