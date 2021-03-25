PELHAM, Ala. — Houston Tumlin, who played Will Ferrell’s foul-mouthed eldest son in the hit 2006 film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” has died of suicide at age 28.
According to the coroner, the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The former child star’s death was confirmed online by his girlfriend, Charity Robertson.
“Truly heartbroken and stunned at Houston’s passing,” the film’s director, Adam McKay, wrote on Twitter. “He was a joyful and talented person. Will never forget the laughs and good times we had.”
The NASCAR-themed comedy “Talladega Nights,” which also starred Sacha Baron Cohen and Amy Adams, was Tumlin’s only significant acting credit.
He served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and later worked as a telephone line repairman.
In a 2019 online post, Tumlin recalled “Talladega Nights” as a wonderful experience where he bonded with the cast and played “a ton of Connect Four.”