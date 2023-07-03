A rising singer-songwriter with millions of views online will be a highlight among the talent performing at the Penticton Peach Festival this year.
Scotty Berg is a 16-year old singer-songwriter from Kelowna, with a big-city smile and small-town heart of gold.
The multi-instrumentalist was singing by the age of two, busking by nine-years-old and amassing millions of TikTok and Instagram views by age 14.
One of his first contests was the Penticton-based Fresh B.C. Talent. At age 12 he was one of 10 headliners (and the only from Kelowna) invited by editor James Miller to participate in The Herald’s Safe At Home concert at the start of the COVID pandemic.
Berg’s songs have been played around the world on radio and his single “Dreams” landed as high as No. 30 on Adult Contemporary radio in the United States.
Berg has performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas and on national TV for the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade while also gracing the cover of POPSTAR! magazine.
Getting the opportunity to play close to home at a big event is something Berg is looking forward to.
“Performing at Peachfest this year is awesome” Berg said in a press release. “Being on a big stage and performing at a festival that is well-known and been around for a long time is amazing. Excited and grateful to have this opportunity.”
Berg has garnered fan and industry accolades alike, winning numerous singing contests and consistently being recognized as one of the top young artist’s in the Okanagan.
His natural talent has drawn comparisons to Shawn Mendes — and for good reason. The charismatic young performer has the voice, talent, stage presence, drive and personality to follow the ascent of the fellow Canadian singer.
“Scotty is an amazing talent and we are lucky to have him join us on his road to becoming an international household name. Catching him perform is a great reason to get down to the park early, or play hooky from work, because you will not want to miss him,” said Peach Festival president Shawna Guitard.
Berg is performing at Peach Festival on Friday, Aug. 11 at 3:15 p.m. in the lead up to RE/MAX Tribute Night which features Dreams (a tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac), Arrival (a tribute to ABBA) and Eagle Eyes (a tribute to The Eagles).
Also entertaining the crowds that day are acrobatic high divers — the Flying Fools, the Seattle All-City Marching Band and other high-energy acts.
To see the full Peach Festival line-up: visit peachfest.com.