Tuesday, June 29
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• “Imagine” at the Summerland Community Arts Council with presentations by 10 members of the Summerland Arts Club: Patsy Kyle, Maureen King, Thelda McIIwaine, Greta Loeppky, Lyn Kristoff, Cathy Milsted, Raymond Syrja, Marilyn Piket, Diane Hildebrand and Lois Yeast, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 13211 Henry Ave., or visit the show online at: www.summerlandarts.com
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., book online: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for details visit: locolanding.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” (G); “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” (14A); “Cruella,” (PG); “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG); “The Forever Purge,” (14A); “Godzilla vs Kong,” (PG); “A Quiet Place Part II,” (14A); “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway,” (G); “The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard,” (14A). Show times and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Wednesday, June 30
• Stanley Cup final: Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 2 in best-of-seven
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “A Quiet Place, Part II,” Wednesday and Thursday only, for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
• Naramata Community Market, 4-7 p.m. at Wharf Park in Naramata
Thursday, July 1
• Canada Day (statutory holiday), The Herald will not publish a print edition today, the office will also be closed but will reopen at its regular time Friday.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, live music beginning at noon, hamburgers, $5 and hotdogs, $3
• Naramata Heritage Museum open Wednesdays through Sundays, 2-4 p.m., 214 Robinson Ave.
Friday, July 2
• Stanley Cup final: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 3 in best-of-seven
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Friday Night Dinners at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
• Opens today: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation, live stream event with the artist to follow at 5 p.m. (register for online session at: virtualfeast.ca)
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Saturday burgers and fries, noon – 4 p.m., 1197 Main Street, proceeds to local charities
• B.C. Fresh Talent summer concert series, free local music outside Blenz Coffee on Main Street, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., today: Chloe Shea and Maximo
Sunday, July 4
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street in Summerland, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market in space in front of Wholesale Club on Main Street, Sunday mornings
• Pancake breakfast at Penticton Seniors Drop In Centre, seatings at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., $6, reserve in advance, call 250-493-2111.
Monday, July 5
• Stanley Cup final: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 4 in best-of-seven
—
Submit your event to: editor@pentictonherald.ca