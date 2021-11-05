Friday, Nov. 5
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl
• Five-course Harvest Dinner at See Ya Later Ranch, Okanagan Falls, $99, call: 250-497-8267
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Royal Canadian Legion, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fish-and-chips at the Elks Lodge, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., $10
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., $10, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2966 South Main Street, mat yoga, 9 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dancing, 1 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• E-bike rentals available from Freedom Bike Shop, 533 Main Street in Penticton, to reserve visit: freedombikeshop.com or for more details phone 250-493-0686
• E-bike rentals available from Pedego, 37 Backstreet Blvd., call 250-809-4786
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Antlers,” (14A); “Eternals,” (PG, in 2-D and 3-D); “Last Night in Soho,” (PG); “Dune” (PG); “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (G): “No Time To Die” (Bond 25, PG); “Antler,” (14); “Clifford, the Big Red Dog,” (G); “Spencer,” (PG). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “No Time To Die,” (Bond 25, Friday-Sunday).
(NOTE: The Penticton Vees are on the road this weekend.)
Saturday, Nov. 6
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre craft fair, featuring baking, crafts, art work, jewelery, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 2966 South Main Street
• “Num Num November” presented by Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, Parkway Elementary School, 225 Kinney Ave., noon-4 p.m., accepting food donations for the dogs, cats, pigs, cows and goats
• “Dirty Book Sale” begins at Penticton Public Library, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday through Saturday); 1-5 p.m. (Sundays)
• Midnight Special Band plays at The Howling Coyote Pub & Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, 9 p.m., no cover charge
• Final Day: “Weaving Cultural Identities: National Tour,” “Beverley Reid: Homage to a Rock,” “Kristen Roos: Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” and “Penticton: A Progression in Time” at Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Fall Fresh Sheet Menu at Sumac Ridge, Summerland, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, meat draws, 2 p.m., food available, live music to follow, 4 - 7 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Elks Lodge, meat draw, 4 p.m., beef stroganoff dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with Still Thirsty
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saturday burgers, noon-4 p.m., prices start at $3.50
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre,chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
• UFC 268 at The Barking Parrot, 7 p.m., no cover charge, 19 and over
Sunday, Nov. 7
• Daylight Savings Time ends, 2 a.m., turn back your clock one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
• Eagles hall, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, pancake breakfast, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
• Breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $7, Grimms meat draw, last man standing, dice game, horse races, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• Sumac Ridge Bubbles And Brunch Series, Summerland, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $40