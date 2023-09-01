“A Party to Murder” by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, a comedy thriller, opens Thursday at the Cannery Stage in Penticton.
Presented by Many Hats Theatre Co. and directed by Dianna Zumpano Gin, the ensemble cast features Vince Galea, Cheryl Gill, Melissa Kuse, Jason Lane, Shatille McInnes and Neil Ritcey.
The plot is about a group that have come together on Halloween to play a murder mystery game hosted by ren-owned mystery writer Charles Prince. The game quickly becomes sinister.
Performance run Sept. 7-30 with shows on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $28 and $25 (students and seniors) and can be purchased online at: eventbrite.ca/o/many-hats-theatre- company
The Sept. 7 and 8 performances include a meet-the-cast reception afterward with snacks from Honey Toast and wine from Hester Creek (Thursday) and craft beer from The Cannery (Friday).