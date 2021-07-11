I was asked by a few readers my thoughts on the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.
Sony just announced that they will be releasing it on Aug. 20.
The director’s cut gets you the Ghost Tsushima game and all the content released to date. This package also includes full Japanese lip syncing for that true Samurai look and feel.
The new Island of Iki is also included in the new package. This new island DLC will give players a chance to explore a new location. Jin goes to the island to investigate the rumour of more mongols. This leads to more info on Jin and his past. The PS5 version will also get 4k video at 60fps, haptic feedback, Japanese lip sync and voice over.
Let’s get the pricing confusion out of the way.
• If you don’t own Ghost of Tsushima, the director’s cut on PS4 will cost you $60, or $70 for the director’s cut on PS5.
• If you own it on PS4, the upgrade for the director’s cut costs $20 on PS4.
• If you own the PS5 version, the upgrade on the director’s cut costs $30 on PS5.
• If you buy the director’s cut on PS4 and later get a PS5, the upgrade costs $10. This upgrade also lets you transfer your PS4 save to the PS5.
If you have never played Ghost of Tsushima before, the director’s cut is a great pickup for you.
The issue for me is not the regular pricing but the price to upgrade your PS4 version to the PS5. Let me get this out of the way. I own all the consoles but will call out what I see as unfair practices. Charging to upgrade the game you just bought shouldn’t be a thing. Let’s look at Sony’s competition, Xbox. You know how you upgrade your Xbox One game to the Series X version? Let me tell you. On the Series X you simply insert your Xbox One or Xbox 360 game into the Series X. That’s it. The Series X downloads the Series X upgrade and transfers your saves without you needing to do a thing or spend a cent.
It really is night and day the difference between the way they handle upgrades and save transfers.
Look for my review on the DLC when it drops.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
