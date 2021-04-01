Penticton artist Lyse Deselliers has a new show opening today (Thursday, April 1, 2021).
“Our Lakes: Connecting the dots, Harnessing the power of Art to promote Conservation” will show at the Osoyoos Art Gallery from April 1-24.
“This show is not just a collection of pretty pictures, it's not just me saying how much I love these lakes, it's also about saying a big thank you to individuals who work — or have worked — day in day out to keep the lakes healthy and as beautiful,” Deselliers said.
“It's about celebrating positive actions, success stories and asking others to join. I’ve spent the past six months working on this show, went up in a float plane to get the big picture and tried to keep it positive so as to encourage others to join what is an impressive effort to keep what is so precious, our lakes and the water they hold.“
Born in Quebec City, she obtained a doctorate in veterinarian medicine from the University of Montreal and practicing in Navan, Ont. and Calgary for a combined 14 years. During this time, she studied at the Alberta College of Art. She moved to the Okanagan five years ago.
A member of the Federation of Canadian Artists since 2007, she’s won numerous awards over the years.
The Osoyoos Art Gallery at 8713 Main Street is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon until 4 p.m. All social distancing rules will be in place.
To read the full bio of the artist and additional details visit: Deselliers.ca.