Canadian country star Gord Bamford is among the music stars who will be in attendance at this year’s 97 South Song Sessions, organizers announced this week.
Other headliners include Grammy nominee Jimmy Yeary, rising star Jessica Mitchell and long-time Sheryl Crow collaborator Jeff Trott. Grammy winner Tim Nichols (writer of “Live Like You Were Dying,” which was turned into a hit by Tim McGraw) is also in the lineup.
The songwriter performing festival is set for July 23-24, 2021, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.
Spectators will enjoy two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre songwriter lineups at each performance. The weekend series of shows is hosted by media personality Paul McGuire and features hit pop, rock and country songwriters from the United States and Canada.
Music lovers will enjoy acoustic performances of some of the industry’s most loved songs, while listening to stories about how these songs came to be.
A weekend festival pass is $120 and VIP passes are available for $30. Festival passes are on sale now and can be purchased online. Anyone who purchases passes between now and Feb. 14 will be eligible to win a VIP experience including dinner with the headliners, special hotel and tour rates and more.
For more information, visit www.97southsongsessions.com or check out the festival’s social media feeds.