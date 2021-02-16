The Dream Cafe Co-Op is looking for a committee of about 10 people to form the Friends of the Dream Cafe advisory committee.
The popular Front Street music house has been closed since March 13, 2020 when it hosted its final event, country artist Jeffery Straker.
“We hope to be reopened by August or September, but with no guarantees, and we’re looking for the best way to restart and recapture the spirit of The Dream Cafe,” co-op member Dennis Jacobsen said in an interview.
The Dream Cafe hosted its first concert on April 5, 2001. Since that time, it has welcomed many Grammy and Juno Award-winning artists as well as Order of Canada recipients.
Previous talent to play the 110-seat venue includes Judy Collins, Dan Hill, Colin Hay (from Men at Work and Ringo’s All-Starr Band), Jeff Healey, Murray McLauchlan, Ben Waters, Michael Kaeshammer, Fred Eaglesmith, Maria Muldaur and Matt Andersen.
With the retirement of owner/founder Pierre Couture in 2015, operations were soon taken over by a not-for-profit co-op.
Jacobsen said the board is considering many options including reintroducing The Dream Festival which was staged in 2016 and 2017.
The co-op has 110 members and is headed by chair Lori Keith. Hazel Bennett, who is responsible for booking all acts, will remain on staff.
Anyone interested in applying to be on the advisory committee may contact Lori Keith at: chair@thedreamcafe.ca.