Creativity and cannabis pair well together for Katerina Bakalos.
The owner of Green Gaia Cannabis Co. in Summerland and Penticton is about to release her cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tommy James and the Shondells, which was also a hit in the mid-1980s by Tiffany.
“Cannabis for me has always played a huge role in doing something for myself, and it brings a lot of good things. Cannabis heightens your feelings, right?” she said in an interview.
“For me lately, cannabis and music has been going hand in hand. Music can do amazing things and so can cannabis when you need it.”
Bakalos worked with Okanagan manager and promoter Mike Schell of LMS Entertainment, along with local audio engineer and producer Kris Heidt at PureSound Recording.
She also has a depth of talent behind her musically.
Those playing or singing on the cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” include six-time-Juno-Award winning musician Julie Masi, who was part of the Parachute Club; and Peter Fredette, who plays with Kim Mitchell.
“It’s quite the resume to have on this track,” says Bakalos. “They’re helping me find my voice and create something great. We’ve turned it into a little bit of a rock feel.”
Masi has been coaching Bakalos, who has been singing since she was six in Kiwanis Music Festival, singing the national anthem at events. She took an extended break from singing and performing while pursuing other aspirations.
During last year’s COVID-19 lockdown, she realized the importance of doing what makes you happy.
“For me, it was definitely music and singing. I think now’s the time to pick it up again,” she said.
“It’s really important to surround yourself with your biggest supporters, people who love you for exactly who you are, they wouldn’t change a thing, and they just want to see you grow and shine and do better.”
She’s the first artist to launch on all major platforms under LMS Records.
Bakalos’ rendition of the classic ’80s track costs $1 and went on pre-sale April 15.
It releases May 1.
Keep an eye out for the accompanying music video.
To hear Katerina Bakalos talk about recording the song, the cannabis biz, and surrounding yourself with the right people, listen to the By The Ounce podcast at by-the-ounce.simplecast.com.
David Wylie is publisher of cannabis magazine, the oz. Email him at david@davidwylie.ca.