Just in time for holiday gift giving, passes are now on sale for the fourth annual 97 South Song Sessions songwriter performing festival.
The event is set for July 21-23, 2022, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Pass holders will enjoy two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights featuring unique, multi-genre (rock, pop, country) lineups of four songwriters playing their hits and telling the stories behind them, acoustically, in the round, at each performance.
The weekend series of shows will once again be hosted by media personality Paul McGuire and feature hit pop, rock and country songwriters from the United States and Canada.
Early lineup confirmations include Grammy winner Tim Nichols (“Live Like You Were Dying”/Tim McGraw) who returns to the show in 2022, iconic Canadian songsmith and recording artist Marc Jordan (“Rhythm of My Heart”/Rod Stewart) and long-time Sheryl Crow collaborator Jeff Trott (“Every Day Is A Winding Road,” “Soak Up The Sun”).
“We’re excited to bring such a special lineup of world-class songwriters to our beloved Okanagan Valley and to introduce a national audience to this beautiful and fast-growing wine region,” said Robert Ott, director of 97 South Song Sessions, in a press release.
“Our past audiences have found this event to be an unparalleled music and storytelling experience. It’s a powerful performance and one of the most purely creative, intimate music happenings you’ll ever be part of.”
Weekend passes with general seating at two shows cost $180 each, while VIP passes, which include a special dinner and after-party, cost $375 apiece.
Tickets can be purchased at www.97southsongsessions/tickets or in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre.