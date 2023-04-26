The Okanagan Basin Water Board has awarded a grant to the City of Kelowna to study the impact on water quality of a controversial proposed marina in Sutherland Bay.
The city was awarded a $24,000 grant for a project called Marinas and drinking water intakes on Okanagan Lake: A data-guided assessment of potential effects of a proposed marina in Sutherland Bay on the Poplar Point Intake.
The proposed marina is part of a redevelopment plan fiercely opposed by north Kelowna residents.
The North End Neighbourhood Plan is to guide growth and redevelopment in lands formerly occupied by the Tolko mill after it shut down in 2020.
OBWB communications director Corinne Jackson said understanding the impact of boating on the valley’s lakes, especially drinking water, is critical as cities and towns grow.
“We see that boating and other recreational activities on Okanagan Lake and other lakes in the area is on the increase,” she said.
“We want to understand the impact on water quality, and what kind of things we can do to mitigate the impact. It’s in everybody’s interest to understand this.”
She said the OBWB approved the grant because of the potential impacts on drinking water not only in Sutherland Bay, but around the Okanagan.
“We are interested in seeing what sorts of results come out of this report, what the impacts might be, and how it could benefit policy making in the valley in other areas,” she said.
The OBWB works to identify and resolve critical water issues in the Okanagan watershed.
Earlier this year, officials associated with Vernon-based Tolko Industries discussed the possibility of a Kelowna Yacht Club-style marina in Sutherland Bay as part of the mill redevelopment, but the Kelowna Downtown Knox Mountain Residents’ Association said it would only support a marina for non-powered watercraft such as sailboats and kayaks.
