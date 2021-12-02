In these stressful times, take a moment away to be enveloped by serene and sacred Christmas music with Penticton’s lyric coloratura soprano, Tracy Fehr.
On Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., she will be joined by talented artists Dennis Nordlund (piano) and Olivia Walsh (cello), and the Early Music a cappella quartet, Seraphim Vocal Ensemble (Tracy Fehr, Heather Allen, Olivia Walsh and Rev. Colin Cross).
The audience will be treated to sacred Christmas songs through the ages, including music from the 11th Century by Hildegard von Bingen and music from the 16th Century by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the most celebrated composers in Europe at the time as well as the father of modern opera.
In addition to medieval and Renaissance melodies, the evening will feature rousing carols and beloved traditional favourites. Filling the audience with hope, peace and the Christmas spirit, the evening will close with Tracy’s much-loved rendition of “O Holy Night.”
To transport the audience to another time, the singers will be elegantly dressed in period costumes sewn under Tracy’s design label, Medieval Fehr.
The performance is slated for St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church at 387 Martin St. in Penticton. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased in advance at www.Eventbrite.ca. Audience members must wear masks and present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.