The year 1951 saw the country of South Korea issue a series of 21 pairs of postage stamps featuring the flags of U.N. member countries that had provided troops and other support during the United Nations' conflict against North Korea.
Five non-U.N. members that assisted were also honoured with stamps. South Korea also printed non-perforated souvenir sheets thanking each country for their contributions during the terrifying conflict that lasted from June 1950 to July 1953 against the invading North Korea communist forces.
Following the Second World War, after the country was liberated by the allied United Nations army in the south, and over-run by the Russians in the north, the still unresolved warring parties agreed the country be divided at the 38th Parallel. North Korean troops crossed this line into South Korea in June 1950, and U.N. forces were dispatched to repel them.
They were often poorly equipped and under-trained, still using Second World War weapons. Heavy losses occurred on both sides, and three million people, mostly civilians, were claimed to have died in the vicious conflict.
Canada's contribution to the United Nations’ cause was 26,000 personnel (both combatants and support staff). 516 died in battle and more than 1,000 were injured. Canadians remained as peacemakers in South Korea for the next three years. It was her third most important conflict since becoming a nation in 1867.
The Republic of South Korea is described by the Scott Stamp Catalogue as located on the peninsula extending from Manchuria between the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. It produced its first stamp in 1877, and until 1946 used mostly Japanese stamps. Both North and South Korea now produce their own stamps. These 1951 South Korean stamps appeal to Canadian collectors, especially those that collect Canadiana, which are worldwide stamps that feature Canadian scenes or subjects.
Note the older flag; the present Canadian flag was not in place until Feb. 15, 1965. According to a note provided with stamps by the late Winnipeg stamp dealer Kasimir Bileski, “These stamps, #140 and 141, feature what was more or less accepted in those days as Canada's flag. It is therefore an interesting historical issue in the story of Canada’s official flag.”
Bileski goes on to explain that he was not able to “stock the actual stamps, but did have a quite rare official presentation sheet with these two stamps, imperforate. It is a rarity of a miniature sheet as only 2,000 existed on horizontally watermarked paper. This Canadian/Korean sheet, we believe, is the rarest.”
Crude in appearance, but a treasure for any collector of Canadiana.
Frank Tonge is a member of the Penticton and District Stamp Club. The club meets the first Sunday of the month.
For more information, call Harv Baessler at 250-492-4301.