May is going to be a great month for gamers on Sony and Microsoft’s platforms.
For the month of May, Playstation players on PSN Plus can download Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last, Battlefield V and Stranded Deep.
Wreckfest is a fun car carnage title. The car models and destruction are satisfying for the player. With tons of multiplayer modes, and ability to race everything from lawnmowers to school buses there’s something here for everyone.
Xbox Game Pass players can download and play Dragon Quest Builders 2 coming this month. Also dropping in May, Just Cause 4 Reloaded.
Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption 2, also drops. Ubisoft’s open world snow sports title Steep comes to the console and cloud services.
Another big announcement for Final Fantasy is the coming of Final Fantasy 10 and Final Fantasy 10-2. For soccer fans, FIFA 21 is being added to EA Play, letting Game Pass players try the newest FIFA game.
In other Microsoft news more than 70 games have been given a frame boost. Games like Yakuza 6, Alien Isolation and Metro Last Light get a boost in frames per second. This makes these games run better and feel smoother to the player. Microsoft has a large list of past games that have seen improvement in FPS boost.
