The Medium
Rated M for Mature
(Xbox Series X,S)
The Medium combines unique
next-generation mechanics with a compelling and intriguing story for a truly must-play horror game.
The game’s characters — from the main character to the secondary ones — all have a nice amount of detail. The facial expressions are good with emotions easily being seen on characters’ faces.
While some of the environments don’t look next generation, the mechanics do.
The sound is just as mesmerizing. The voice acting is spot on. The actress voicing Marianne brings across genuine emotions as if she is truly experiencing the horrors in the game.
Other soonds from creature sound to music is also top notch. A special note is the cringe-inducing sound of you cutting a piece of skin blocking your way throughout the game.
The game revolves around Marianne, who shortly after coming for her dad’s funeral, is tasked with uncovering the secrets behind a Polish Hotel called Niwa.
By uncovering the secrets, you hope to find how and why you have the powers or abilities you have.
The game is a mix of old-school horror with some next-generation elements. It’s a third person horror title.
Marianne is easy to control with the player using the left thumbstick to move around, but the movement may seem stiff to those expecting more fluid style.
The game has you exploring different locations that a drenched gloom and despair. Whether you’re exploring the real world or the spiritual reality, both are rich in atmosphere.
Walls are splattered in blood, graffiti and general decay after years of neglect.
Marianne has a cool ability where during certain times in the game the screen will split in two parts. One screen is set in the real world while the second screen is in the alternate spiritual reality. It adds a cool element to the horror genre making the players focus on both screens.
This dual screen comes in handy. If you can’t figure out how to solve a puzzle in the real world, maybe there’s a clue or place to interact in the horror world.
Players in The Medium don’t have any weapons, you don’t fight any creatures. When you do encounter an enemy, sneaking and holding your breath is your only choice.
The sneaking mechanics work, but can be clunky.
The game’s story telling is another strong point. The player not only gets invested in the story but also starts to feel for Marianne herself. You start to understand why she is the way she is, growing more and more sympathetic.
The entire game has you playing on the edge of your seat, wondering what comes next.
The game will take you around 8-10 hours to complete the story.
The Medium is on Game Pass and on the MS Store and gets a 9/10 and is a must play.
