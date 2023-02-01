Tickets are still available for the second performance of this season’s Children’s Showcase.
The fun continues on Feb. 19, when the Calgary-based duo Three Hat Circus visits the Cleland Theatre in Penticton for a 2 p.m. show.
The duo consists of master performers Joey Vedres and Noah Weigel, who have performed at hundreds of schools, children’s festivals, fairs, and family-focused community events over the years. Their presentation entertains and inspires
with amazing circus skills and their message of co-operation and believing in
yourself.
These two talented circus artists take the stage, amazing the audience with a fun
variety of circus skills. Expect to see such skills as staff spinning, partner balancing
acts, crystal ball juggling, LED-lit props and more.
Throughout the show, the performers discuss the hard work and practice that was needed, how they relate and communicate with each other, how mutual respect and teamwork play a huge role in their performance, and how they’ve dealt with adversity as they’ve pursued a unique carer.
Audience involvement is strongly encouraged with on-stage volunteers and audience participation.
Tickets cost $15 each and are available on Eventbrite or at the door.
The showcase, which bills itself as B.C.’s longest-running non-profit children’s entertainment series, planned just two shows for its 39th season, down from the usual four, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
For more information, visit www.childrensshowcase.ca.