Beamer Wigley brought the house down for a hometown crowd at Slackwater Brewing Co. as part of his co-headlining tour of Western Canada with Brayden King, a fellow country musician, Friday.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Osoyoos woman fined $8K for not filing taxes
- Penticton United Church members prepare to say goodbye
- New group aims to unite Penticton neighbourhoods
- Radioactive villain doing encore in Faulder
- Letters to the Editor (5): Thursday, May 25, 2023
- SD 67 unveils planned administrative moves
- Delicious pit stops on the Naramata Bench
- Animal cruelty allegations at Douro dog rescue agency under investigation
- Expect delays: Retaining wall going in at slide site
- City finally closing lid on unloved washrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Western Canada tour
- Journalist and politician: A look at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
- Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
- A look at Alberta elections and governments over the last two decades
- CF Montreal visits D.C. United following shutout victory
- Russia launches pre-dawn air raid on Kyiv, killing at least 1; Moscow attacked by drones