Carlos Santana has included Penticton in his forthcoming Blessings and Miracles tour.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will play at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, March 22 in support of his latest album which includes all-star collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and Kirk Hammett from Metallica.
The nine-person band presently includes long-time members Benny Rietveld (bass), Andy Vargas (vocals) and Karl Perazzo (percussion), as well as Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, who plays drums.
Over the years, Santana has had 75 members, most notably Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie who later went on to form Journey.
The band Santana, which Carlos has fronted since 1969, has scored four No. 1 albums on the U.S. Billboard charts — “Abraxas,” “Santana II,” “Shaman” and “Supernatural,” the latter which spawned the No. 1 singles, “Maria Maria” and “Smooth,” which featured Thomas on lead vocals.
At the 2000 Grammy Awards, “Supernatural” won nine awards including Album of the Year and both Song and Record of the Year for “Smooth.”
Other hit singles in Santana’s library include “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” “She’s Not There,” “Stormy,” “Hold On,” “Winning,” “The Game of Love” and “Why Don’t You and I.”
This marks Santana’s first-ever performance in Penticton. The band played in Kelowna in 2018 to stellar reviews.
Tickets for the SOEC concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or at valleyfirsttix.ca.
Penticton, along with Abbostford and Victoria, are the only Canadian dates on the tour.