Cirque Du Soleil is making its long-awaited return to the South Okanagan Events Centre with the touring show Corteo, the week of Jan. 4 - 7.
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.
In a carnival atmosphere, the clown pictures his own funeral taking place, watched over by quietly caring angels.
The show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the share of humanity within each of us. The music sometimes turns lyrical, sometimes playful, carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.
Tickets go on sale next Monday starting at $49 for adults and $39 for kids, plus taxes and service fees at: valleyfirsttix.ca.