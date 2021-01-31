Preparations are being made for a day of special programming on Penticton’s only non-profit community radio station. CFUZ 92.9 will hold its second annual ONAIRversary fundraising drive on February 6, celebrating 2 years on the FM dial in Penticton. The station’s volunteers will host special programs from 8 AM to 9 PM as part of the event. Last year’s event far exceeded fundraising expectations, and the radio society hopes the same will be true in 2021.
“Six weeks after our 2020 ONAIRversary, the pandemic lockdown hit,” says CFUZ president Jackie Del Rizzo. “We closed our studio for three months but never lost a day of broadcasting as our volunteer programmers created their shows from home. We cancelled our major annual fundraiser, the Okanagan Vinyl Fest, and therefore had to tighten our budget. We also had to curtail in-person training for new volunteers.”
The studios have since been reopened to programmers, with strict pandemic protocols, and 2020 did bring some positive notes for the radio station. “We received a major grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada to produce twenty virtual ‘live’ performances of local music artists. Two of our programs were recognized with 'Honorable Mentions’ at the National Community Radio Awards. And, our first annual ONAIRversary in February 2020 brought in 30% more revenue than expected”
CFUZ programmers produce a wide variety of regular shows from the broadcast studio in the Cannery Trade Centre. Music programs cover the spectrum from bluegrass and folk to punk and heavy metal. In between, there are shows focussed on jazz, blues, classical, and even 1980s synth-wave. There is a weekly program dedicated to the community of Naramata and there are syndicated shows on news and public affairs. The station also strives through its volunteer engagement to promote the work of non-profits and charities in the South Okanagan region.
“We’re hoping on February 6th, that our listeners will again donate to help us with expenses,” says Del Rizzo, who also hosts “Decomposed,” a weekly show of classical music plus music theory and education. “We’ve established various donation levels, and those who give can receive ‘thank you’ gifts in return, such as limited edition t-shirts and other CFUZ merch.” Community businesses have also offered up gift certificates and product, which can be obtain by a donation to CFUZ.
“Last year, we welcomed listeners to come by and visit us during our day-long broadcast, but this year will be different. Donations can be received online, on the phone, or at our drive-through location in the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot,” explains Del Rizzo.
Volunteer programmers with the radio station are trained in all aspects of making community radio. There is no single genre or format to the station. It is best described as a mosaic of local content. It is suggested that listeners consult the online schedule to see what is offered during the course of the broadcast week, at www.cfuz.ca